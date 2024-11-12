GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 86.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 952.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.6 %

ALK opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

