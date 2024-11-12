GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $4.41 Million Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares during the quarter. STAAR Surgical makes up 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.24% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,237,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $52.68.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

