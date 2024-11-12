GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 72,420 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.63% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLDT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,884 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,123,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,475 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 96,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $451.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -121.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

