GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. A10 Networks comprises 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of A10 Networks worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $137,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEN. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ATEN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.78 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

