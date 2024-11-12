GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,506 shares during the quarter. Monro accounts for 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.42% of Monro worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 3,587.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,139,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,292 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 24.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,817,000 after purchasing an additional 195,955 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Monro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 526,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 254,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 45.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 197,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 62,019 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $891.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Monro had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $301.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

