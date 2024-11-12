GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $85.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $391,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,237.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,179,150. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

