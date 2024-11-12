Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:UKW opened at GBX 131.80 ($1.70) on Tuesday. Greencoat UK Wind has a 1-year low of GBX 127.30 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 152.40 ($1.96). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4,403.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 14.31.

In other news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £157,300 ($202,419.25). Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

