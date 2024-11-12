Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKWGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Greencoat UK Wind Price Performance

Shares of LON:UKW opened at GBX 131.80 ($1.70) on Tuesday. Greencoat UK Wind has a 1-year low of GBX 127.30 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 152.40 ($1.96). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4,403.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 14.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £157,300 ($202,419.25). Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

See Also

Dividend History for Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.