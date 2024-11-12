Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

About Great Portland Estates

GPEAF stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. Great Portland Estates has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

