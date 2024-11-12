GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Down 86.3% in October

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the October 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ TSL traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 302,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of -4.33.
