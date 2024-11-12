GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Down 86.3% in October

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the October 15th total of 175,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TSL traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 302,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of -4.33.

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

