Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Graham had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Graham updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Graham Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE GHM traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,949. Graham has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $41.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $448.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

