Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gladstone Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.
Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 20.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 140,723 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 1,345.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 29,456 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
