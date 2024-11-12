Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys 4,324 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Casella Waste Systems accounts for approximately 1.7% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Casella Waste Systems worth $103,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,385,000 after acquiring an additional 57,540 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,055,000 after purchasing an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,680,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,725,000 after buying an additional 51,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,476,000 after buying an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 848,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,843,000 after buying an additional 96,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $184,781.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,088.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $107.89. 77,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,679. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 895.92, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $109.19.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. William Blair started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

