Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.73 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 327113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.
Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.
Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
