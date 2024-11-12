GDS Wealth Management Sells 215 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GDS Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 179,211 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 286,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.99.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

