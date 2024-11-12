GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDS. Bank of America increased their price objective on GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $388.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.14 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. On average, analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in GDS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,713,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,594,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of GDS by 63.5% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,249,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,952 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 516,133 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 849,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 125,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth about $2,896,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

