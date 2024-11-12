Gavin Hill Acquires 7 Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,122 ($27.31) per share, for a total transaction of £148.54 ($191.15).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

On Thursday, October 10th, Gavin Hill bought 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,996 ($25.69) per share, for a total transaction of £139.72 ($179.80).

On Tuesday, September 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,184 ($28.10) per share, for a total transaction of £152.88 ($196.73).

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Shares of OXIG traded down GBX 80 ($1.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,050 ($26.38). 424,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,401.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Oxford Instruments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,858 ($23.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,765 ($35.58). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,309.71.

Oxford Instruments Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,441.86%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OXIG

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc provide scientific technology products and services for academic and commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and Raman microscopy; deposition tools comprising plasma enhanced chemical vapour deposition, chemical vapour deposition, inductively coupled plasma chemical vapour deposition, atomic layer deposition, and ion beam deposition systems; and etch tools, including inductively coupled plasma etching, reactive ion etching, deep silicon etching, atomic layer etching, and ion beam etching systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.