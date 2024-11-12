FY2028 EPS Estimates for ALX Oncology Lowered by Analyst

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2028 EPS estimates for ALX Oncology in a report issued on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

ALXO stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $77.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 394.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 33.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

