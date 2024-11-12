FY2027 EPS Estimates for Ur-Energy Lowered by Analyst

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Ur-Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price (up previously from $1.90) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.30.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $423.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.11. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URG. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ur-Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $20,840,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 46,698 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 235.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 68,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $120,082.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,988.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 412,895 shares in the company, valued at $491,345.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $120,082.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,988.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,480 shares of company stock valued at $726,708 in the last ninety days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

