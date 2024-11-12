FY2026 Earnings Forecast for TSE:DIV Issued By Cormark

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Diversified Royalty in a report released on Friday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 51.17%. The business had revenue of C$16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ventum Financial set a C$4.00 target price on Diversified Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Diversified Royalty to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.80.

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$504.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.57. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.52 and a 12 month high of C$3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.05%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

