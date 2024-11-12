FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TSE:DBM Issued By Stifel Canada

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Stifel Canada boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a report released on Sunday, November 10th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of C$689.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$742.90 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.64.

DBM opened at C$9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$792.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$9.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

