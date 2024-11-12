FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $164.93. 71,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,095. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $165.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,646.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 198.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

