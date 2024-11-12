Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 40965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.45 million. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.04%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,390.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,226 shares of company stock valued at $255,662. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

