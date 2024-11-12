Fountainhead AM LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.55 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

