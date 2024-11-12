Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,306,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,118,000 after acquiring an additional 421,057 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,617,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 776,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,562,000 after acquiring an additional 140,309 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 746,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,719,000 after purchasing an additional 64,291 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 740.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 472,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

FMX traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $93.32 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.68.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

