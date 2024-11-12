First National Trust Co Sells 519 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after buying an additional 1,306,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after buying an additional 471,531 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $214.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day moving average is $166.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.45.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

