First National Trust Co Reduces Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.93.

Aflac Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.76. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.