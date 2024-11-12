First National Trust Co Invests $3.99 Million in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. First National Trust Co owned about 0.15% of Golub Capital BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,880 shares in the company, valued at $25,855,536. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,000. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Golub Capital BDC

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.