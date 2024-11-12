First National Trust Co Has $16.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 823.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
