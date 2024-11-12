First National Trust Co Buys 53 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 159.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 37,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 369,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.63.

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $913.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.14 and a 12-month high of $943.02. The company has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $879.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $813.36.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,633,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

