First National Trust Co Acquires 19,766 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Trust Co owned about 1.03% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $27,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 219,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYV opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

