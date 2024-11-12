First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,359 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Horizon worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 150,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,937.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.7 %

FHN stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $20.53.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

