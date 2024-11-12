First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 786 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.22. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,349. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $97.13 and a 12 month high of $139.70. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.