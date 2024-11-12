First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,750 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 767,827 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,002,000 after acquiring an additional 109,665 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 558,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 42,225 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 147,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 164.4% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,680,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

