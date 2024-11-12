First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (NYSEARCA:DECW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 1.07% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

DECW stock remained flat at $30.55 during trading on Tuesday. 2,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,236. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.55. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $30.60.

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Dec ETF (DECW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DECW was launched on Nov 30, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

