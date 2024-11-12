First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 1,680 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,829 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

