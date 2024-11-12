First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 4,188 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $211.47. 485,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,771. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $154.41 and a one year high of $212.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

