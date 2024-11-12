First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) Furnishes Investor Presentation Materials for Hovde Group Financial Services Conference

First Community Corporation (FCCO) has disclosed in its recent 8-K filing that it will be presenting investor presentation materials as Exhibit 99.1 during meetings with investors at the 2024 Hovde Group Financial Services Conference in Miami Beach, Florida, from November 6-8, 2024.

The presentation materials included in the filing are intended to be used by First Community’s management during these meetings. It’s important to note that the information provided in Items 7.01 and 9.01, along with Exhibit 99.1, is furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is not filed with them.

The company has highlighted various aspects of its operations and financial performance, indicating stability and growth over the years. Within its presentation, First Community Corporation outlined its milestones, including organic growth strategies supplemented by strategic acquisitions. The firm’s total assets as of September 30, 2024, amounted to $1.9 billion, with a significant local presence in South Carolina and being recognized as the largest community bank in the Midlands region and the fourth largest bank in the state.

First Community also emphasized consistent dividend payments, illustrating its commitment to shareholders with 91 consecutive quarters of dividend distribution. The company has been recognized for its geographic diversity, operating in areas like Columbia, Greenville, Augusta, and Rock Hill, each offering distinct market opportunities.

Further details within the presentation cover the breakdown of earning assets, funding strategies, net interest margin dynamics, risk management practices, capital ratios, non-interest income highlights, revenue diversification, non-interest expenses, and net income figures. The presentation sheds light on various financial metrics, including loan portfolio growth, deposit costs, investment yields, capital ratios, revenue sources, and expense items.

Moreover, the presentation includes forward-looking statements, safe harbor disclosures, and reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures, providing investors with a comprehensive view of the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

Investors are likely to closely observe First Community Corporation’s performance at the conference as the company continues to navigate through changing market conditions and strives to sustain growth momentum. While providing valuable insights into its operations, the presentation is expected to offer stakeholders a deeper understanding of FCCO’s business initiatives and financial progress.

