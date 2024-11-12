Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,994,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,121 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.92% of Fidelity National Financial worth $496,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,798,000. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,102,000 after buying an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,100,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

FNF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 128,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 39.51 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

