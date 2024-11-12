Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Ferguson comprises approximately 1.1% of Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $208.73 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $159.20 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.33.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total value of $267,318.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ferguson news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total value of $267,318.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Victoria Morrissey sold 1,468 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $295,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,246. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

