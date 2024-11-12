FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 42,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,638,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 233,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.