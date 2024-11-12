Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) is XXEC Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

XXEC Inc. reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises 5.7% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,964.92.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO stock opened at $2,352.84 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $991.04 and a 12 month high of $2,359.77. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,960.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,655.85.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

