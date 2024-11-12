F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 68098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.95.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 181.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,361,000 after purchasing an additional 647,335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,888,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 218,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

