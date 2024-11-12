Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Decreased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.0% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average of $116.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

