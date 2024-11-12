Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $1,815,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,658,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,402,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.3% during the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

