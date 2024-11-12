Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.62.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average of $133.44.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,891. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after buying an additional 135,973 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,800,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 817,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $121,020,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after acquiring an additional 552,831 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.