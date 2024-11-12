Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

EE stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.28. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Articles

