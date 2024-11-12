Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after buying an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $408.29 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.24 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $405.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.81.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

