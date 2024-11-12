Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $264.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $191.96 and a 1 year high of $265.27. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.17.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

