Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Decreased by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 8.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $25,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $905.62. The company had a trading volume of 85,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,288. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $879.56 and its 200-day moving average is $813.36. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $943.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $671.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.63.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $789,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,531,365. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $789,645.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,531,365. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $10,633,777. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

