EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives C$106.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.56.

EQB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

EQB Price Performance

TSE:EQB opened at C$107.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$103.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.61. EQB has a 1-year low of C$71.90 and a 1-year high of C$109.64.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$325.00 million. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQB will post 12.5988235 EPS for the current year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

